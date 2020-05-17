When such an incredible irruption occurs, you have to go directly to the root of everything. In this case, Bayern should make a monument to the ‘scouter’ who made a favorable report and recommended the signing of a boy who landed in Munich at 18 years old after dazzling in the American MLS. We are not used to the North American championship exporting young talents, but in the case of Alphonso Davies, no one overlooked the fact that a 15-year-old debuted with the Vancouver Whitecaps and was able to play from you to you with footballers who dubbed him age. Little by little he reconverted his position until he became what he is today, a left-back with an impressive course and a margin of brutal growth.

THE BEST IN BERLIN

Davies, who has had outstanding performances this season (a duel to remember against Chelsea a couple of months ago in the Champions League), was the best in his team’s victory against Union Berlin in Der Forsterei. He did one rift after another to right-hander Trimmel, who struggled and wanted to try to slow down the Canadian in any way. His internships were the most dangerous thing for the Munich team in the first 45 minutesIncluding a back pass that carried poison and that Lewandowski was unable to finish by millimeters. In the second half, he continued hammering the right side of the Berlin defense and being a tireless headache.

His story (his parents are Liberian and he was born in a refugee camp in Ghana where “to survive you had to have a gun & rdquor ;, as his father says) is an addition to the mystique of a player who has been a brutal discovery in Munich. Probably the best invested 10 million euros in the club’s recent history. He has settled in that position and has seated a Lucas Hernández who will have serious problems to regain his place. We do not know who convinced whom to make the investment, but we can only take off our hats.

