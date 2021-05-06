Thauvin, Tigres surprise for Apertura: new ‘MVP’ of Liga MX?

Free agent

Olympique Marseille winger Florian Thauvin would be Tigres’ surprise signing for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX. The 28-year-old French footballer is one of the most valuable free agents on the market and would coincide with André-Pierre Gignac at the Mexican club.

In addition, if his arrival at Tigres UANL is confirmed, Florian Thauvin would become the most sought-after player in the tournament with a lot of advantage over the current ‘MVP’, a ‘title’ that is currently held by Chivas de Guadalajara forward José Juan Macías, with a market value of 10 million euros.

Messi, Ramos: most valuable players who end their contract in 2021

25 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 10m

Data updated on April 30, 2021

24 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 10m

23 Romain Saïss – Wolverhampton – Market value: € 10m

22 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 10m

21 Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas JK – Market value: € 10 million

20 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 10 M

19 Jordan Amavi – Marseille – Market value: € 10m

18 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 12 M

17 Rui Silva – Granada CF – Market value: € 12 M

16 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 14 M

15 Moussa Marega – Porto – € 14 M

14 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 14 M

13 Lucas Vázquez – Real Madrid – € 15 M

12 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 15 M

11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma – € 20 M

10 Julian Draxler – PSG – € 20 M

9 Eric García – Manchester City – € 20 M

8 Sergio Agüero – Manchester City – € 25 M

7 Florian Thauvin – Marseille – € 32 M

6 Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool – € 35 M

5 Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan – € 35m

4 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M

3 David Alaba – Bayern Munich – € 55 M

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60 M

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

Florian Thauvin, who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with France, has been international for his country 10 times and has played for Olympique de Marseille since the summer of 2017, when he was traded by Newcastle United in exchange for 11 million euros.

