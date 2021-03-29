That’s why every business should buy Bitcoin, says Square’s CFO

Compartir

In an interview for Fortune, Square CFO Amrita Ahuja made the corporate case for Bitcoin adoption. In Michael Saylor, CEO of Microstrategy, Style Ahuja stated that cryptocurrency is part of an evolution of financial services globally.

Square, run by Jack Dorsey, and the company run by Saylor were among the first publicly traded companies in the US to add BTC to their treasuries. His adoption thesis, to protect the value of his companies in the midst of an inflationary macroeconomic environment. Ahuja told Fortune:

There is absolutely a case for every balance sheet to have Bitcoin on it. The investment we made in our Bitcoin balance represents approximately 5% of our cash; we intend to maintain in the long term.

The executive stated that the company’s long-term plan is to maintain its investment in Bitcoin, following the strategy proposed by MicroStrategy and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Recently, this company revealed the details for accepting BTC to purchase their products and, via Twitter, Musk stated that they would keep the funds in BTC.

BTC purchases by Square, MicroStrategy, Tesla, and others set off a domino effect that has driven institutional engagement to unprecedented levels. In Canada, 3 financial products were approved to give investors BTC exposure and, as analyst Lex Moskovski shows, their performance has exceeded any expectations.

Retail demand is still here. The Canadian #Bitcoin ETF has not had a single day of exits. That’s weird. pic.twitter.com/1zEVrrS0DB – Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk) March 29, 2021

The use of Bitcoin in the Cash application accelerates

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital payment methods and cryptocurrencies. In support of this claim, Square’s CFO said that in January of this year alone 1 million new consumers used the Cash app to buy Bitcoin. In 2020, at least 3 million people used Square’s product to trade cryptocurrency.

The executive revealed that in support of the adoption of Bitcoin, they have removed transaction fees within the Cash app for users of the cryptocurrency. In parallel, the company will continue to provide grants to Bitcoin developers to support the growth of the ecosystem and its protocol.

Via Twitter, Square’s crypto department announced that scholarship recipients will be able to choose how they wish to receive their funds. Scholarship recipients will be able to choose between BTC or fiat currency.

As of now, Square Crypto beneficiaries have the option of denominating funding in bitcoins, dollars, or breeches. – Square Crypto (@sqcrypto) March 29, 2021

Bitcoin is trading at $ 57,675 with a 4.9% gain in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the cryptocurrency has moved sideways (0.2%) but maintains its gains at 23.9% during the last month.

BTC with moderate gains on the 24-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview