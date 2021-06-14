that’s what the seat finally cost to fly into space with Jeff Bezos

If all goes well, on July 20 the New Shepard of Blue Origin will take off in what will be its first manned flight. Inside will be Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark and a tourist whose seat was auctioned this Saturday. How much has the lucky space tourist paid? Well, if a few days ago the auction was at 2.8 million dollars, has finally closed at $ 28 million. Nobody said that traveling into space was cheap.

This has been confirmed by Blue Origin through its official website, where you can also see a repetition of the auction (video below). According to Blue Origin, around 7,600 people from 159 countries. It is not yet known who has been the winner, but the company has assured that it will reveal its name in the coming weeks along with that of the fourth crew member.

$ 280,000 per minute

This extraordinary figure will not help the winner to travel to the Moon or something like that. The New Shepard will rise about 100 kilometers to exceed the Karamán Line, which is considered the limit of the atmosphere and the eating of outer space. There you can experience, among other things, the feeling of weightlessness.

The mission will last about ten minutes, so a minute of travel sitting next to Jeff Bezos and his brother comes out for nothing more and nothing less than $ 280,000. During the first two minutes the rocket flies at Mach 3, then the sensation of weightlessness begins, the booster is separated from the capsule with the crew and from the fourth minute the Karamán Line is crossed. In minute nine the ship will descend and in minute ten it should have landed.

Interior of the capsule.

The winner will receive two days of training and preparation before the flight and agrees not to reveal any private information about it. As for the fate of the $ 28 million, donate to the Club for the Future Foundation by Blue Origin, “whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM [ciencia, tecnología, ingeniería y matemáticas] and help invent the future of life in space, “according to the company.

Blue Origin is not the only company that is going to take tourists to space. SpaceX has a trip planned for 2023 in which he will take the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to the Moon, who will also choose eight people to accompany him (expenses paid). The Japanese will also travel to the International Space Station on a flight scheduled for December 8 this year.