that’s what the deepfakes of this company promise

Although we normally associate deepfakes with somewhat murky things and memes, the truth is that this interesting technology can have potentially interesting users (beyond putting Elon Musk to sing ‘Never gonna give you up’). One of these use cases is the one proposed by Flawless AI with its TrueSync system, a deepfake model that promises to replace the actors’ lips to make their movement in sync with the dubbing.

As explained by the company, its artificial intelligence is capable of creating “perfectly lip-synchronized visualizations in various languages.” The end result is very interesting, at least in the test videos that the company has published. Not only because it modifies the lips, but because the technology, apparently, is capable of preserving the facial expressions of the actor.

From English to Spanish and without being noticed

Dubbing of ‘Forrest Gump’ into Spanish.

Dubbing of ‘Forrest Gump’ into Japanese.

As we can see in the presentation video, what TrueSync does is analyze the actor’s face, detect its movement, render the face using neural networks and apply it on top of the actor’s face. It is, say, a kind of mask. The system has been in development for years, and it wasn’t until three days ago that the company launched it commercially.

In the videos on these lines we can see two clips from the movie ‘Forrest Gump’, where a very young Tom Hanks appears. The original film is recorded in English, but in the videos we can see it dubbed into Spanish and Japanese. The result is quite good and convincing, no doubt, but there are some aspects that give away that it is a montage.

It can be seen in Tom Hanks’ teeth when the shot closes (from minute 1:50) and when the tear falls near the end of the video. Although it falls to the lips without problem, when Hanks speaks again, the mask has a small flaw that causes the tear to spread throughout the upper lip and that the lower lip is deformed.

Like all technology, it is expected to improve over time. Now it will be time to wait to see if, finally, it makes its way into commercial products for the big and small screen. Everything be said, this is not something strictly new, since in its own way we saw it working in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’. This game has an AI system that lip sync characters with its dialogues in ten different languages.

Via | Gizmodo