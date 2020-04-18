Although Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption have not had a presence on Nintendo’s home consoles, the ways of the Japanese company and Rockstar Games are closer than you think and the history of both entities shows a relationship, in their moment, very close. Recently, Diego Ángel, founder of Angel Studios, which would later become Rockstar San Diego, revealed in an interview how the first meeting with Shigeru Miyamoto was, just when the studio was about to be part of the Nintendo 64 Dream Team.

Today, talking about Rockstar Games and its internal teams is common currency because it has some of the most successful IPs in recent years, Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. However, some of the big company’s internal studies have a curious origin and past that few would believe. In the case of Rockstar San Diego, it all goes back to the creation of Angel Studios, a specialized 3D studio founded by the Colombian creative and businessman Diego Ángel in 1984, which advanced with a firm step in the industry until in mid-2015. 90s caught the attention of Nintendo.

During an interview with Polygon, Diego Ángel revealed details about the first meeting that the Angel Studios team had with Nintendo, which occurred after Genyo Takeda, technological advisor and director of the Japanese company, was amazed with Angel’s work. Studios in terms of 3D, something that coincided with the step that would be taken with the Nintendo 64. According to Ángel, after Takeda saw the demos of the studio, he assured them that the Japanese company was interested in working with them, but they needed time. To think about it, to which the Colombian replied: “Mr. Takeda, I must tell you that we are also negotiating with Sony.” The manager’s response was to speed up the hiring of Angel Studios, however, in the interview Ángel revealed that it was a lie that served to finalize the deal because they were not really in any negotiations with Sony.

The story tells that in 1995 Nintendo and Angel Studios formalized their relationship and then the team received an important visit from Shigeru Miyamoto, who visited their offices and received from Diego Ángel a video game design document that he prepared for more than 1 month: “Mr. Miyamoto came to the first meeting in San Diego. We had the honor of having the unfortunate man come with us. He spent 10, 15 minutes looking at the document, closed it, put his hand behind it, handed it to me, looked at me and said: ‘Diego, I don’t want this.’ I was frozen, I thought I had spoiled it and I asked him what he needed and he replied that he did not want the design of a game, but that we spent 3 months working on technology and making sure everything worked In the end, he told me that most of what he had done was going to have to be thrown away. “

It was then that Angel Studios, as part of the Dream Team of Nintendo 64, where DMA Design -today Rockstar North- was, worked on a title called Buggy Boogie, which was canceled. Subsequently, the team supported the development of some games and finally managed to create and launch Major League Baseball Featuring Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Jr.’s Slugfest for Nintendo 64, although the biggest recognition was yet to come when they took over the port of Resident Evil 2 for the Nintendo console, a milestone in the history of the industry that caught the attention of Capcom and resulted in Red Dead Revolver, a game that put Angel Studios in the sights of Rockstar Games, starting a process that culminated in the acquisition and name change by Rockstar San Diego and ushered in Red Dead Redemption.

