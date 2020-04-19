VALORANT is still in its Closed Beta stage, which includes a large selection of playable characters. If you did not have the opportunity to be part of this period and want to meet the agents, do not worry, Riot Games is presenting them through small videos and recently it was Brimstone’s turn.

This character is a powerful soldier originating from the United States who can help enhance the attack of his team. We say this because it has a skill called Stim Beacon, which allows it to launch a device that affects a wide radius within which the team’s players will have various improvements in the weapon, among which a higher rate of fire stands out.

In case you missed it: Riot Games is offering thousands of dollars to everyone who finds vulnerabilities in their anti-cheat system.

Brimstone also features Sky Smoke, an ability that allows you to generate 3 smoke spheres in different parts of the map at the same time, through which it is not possible to see and that could give an interesting tactical advantage.

Another way to attack is through the Incendiary ability, with which Brimstone can launch Molotov bombs that explode on contact with the ground and cause damage in a certain area while remaining in it.

Finally, the flagship power of this agent is Orbital Strike, which has a cost of 6 orbs and which consists of launching an aerial attack of lasers that will affect everyone in the effective area.

We leave you a video that shows Brimstone’s abilities in action.

BRIMSTONE /// United States

Pay attention. Might learn something. ”# VALORANT pic.twitter.com/n0gy0OrIj3 – VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 16, 2020

Are you interested in playing as this character when VALORANT is available? Tell us in the comments.

VALORANT’s competitive scene is expected to be very accessible and reach as many users as possible. Because of this, Riot Games has already specified how these events would take place.

VALORANT is currently available on PC, in the closed beta phase, but some users believe that the title will come to mobiles. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.