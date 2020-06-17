Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

When it was announced that the return of the professional soccer leagues would be supported, in some cases, with a virtual audience supposedly from the FIFA deliveries, many of us thought that it could be a good idea, after all, technology could make it happen and the power economic too. However, the first test has been disastrous and for sample are the matches of the Spanish league.

As we informed you a few days ago, leagues such as the English and the Spanish announced that their matches, played behind closed doors by COVID-19, would have a virtual audience, as well as chants and atmosphere as happens in FIFA games. Well, as reported by Kotaku, the experiment already took place in the first games of the Spanish league after the suspension due to the pandemic and the result makes one think of any FIFA installment in the 90s and not in its versions. most recent.

Sample of the above can be seen in matches such as Real Madrid-Eibar or Barcelona -R.C.D. Mallorca, where the union between the Spanish league and the Norwegian company Vizrt has left many to be desired since the virtual environment is not even perceived in the transmission and the stands are full of pixelated blocks.

Although the first games with a virtual audience have left more criticism than anything, it remains to be seen what the Premier League will do and its agreement with SKY Sports. In this sense, it cannot be denied that the atmosphere and audience in recent FIFA installments, which while showing some generic details, can be spectacular in audiovisual terms, especially in those teams and stadiums that have great attention to detail.

