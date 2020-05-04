Many are the Nintendo Switch games that first go digital in the eShop but later go on sale in physical format. One of these titles is the game that this news is about: Mulaka. The Mexican game Lienzo puts us in the shoes of a Tarahumara warrior, a tribe found in the northern mountains of Mexico. This title went on sale on March 1, 2018 and a few months ago we had the news that the First Press Games distributor was going to distribute physical copies of this mystical game on both PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Mulaka Analysis

Two different editions of Mulaka

After these months of waiting and without knowing an exact date for the physical launch of Mulaka, we can finally know something else, and that is that the game will come with some added:

A new skin for the character (optional) New rebalancing and performance improvements Revamped level design New easter eggs added to the game All the language options for the Asian region were added

Its date is not exact, as First Press Games says it will launch in the July, but does not give a specific date. However, we can know that it will have two different editions, one standard and one limited.

The standard edition will have only 3000 copies at a cost of € 37.99 in the market and will carry:

Reversible boxart with one art inside Game cartridge 40 page English manual Quick instruction card Exclusive case Silver numbered coin

Only limited edition will come out 1500 copies at a cost of € 79.99 and these will carry:

Reversible boxart with an art inside Game cartridge 40 page English manual Exclusive case Gold coin numbered BSO and DVD with video documentary and extras A2 size sheets Sticker page Art book

And you, will you get any of the physical copies of Mulaka? If you want to get one you can already enter the First Press Games website to make the reservation of the edition you prefer.

