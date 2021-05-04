that’s how spectacular the new toy lightsaber is

Disney has taught the world the new royal lightsaber that will delight those attending the Star Wars attractions in their parks. It is the first real Star Wars retractable type lightsaber with which the company wants to transfer the universe from the saga to reality.

It does not require bulky plastic parts that make up the saber light. Actually, it is made up of a single a retractable leaf with light extending from the grip. This gives it a more realistic look than current toy sabers.

The first Star Wars lightsaber that doesn’t look like a traffic cone

There are not many details surrounding the new Disney creation. However, everything seems to indicate that it will arrive first for the attractions of its parks, before it becomes a marketable toy.

Of course, it is already known how it works and the system it uses to look so realistic, and not a traffic beacon like those used until now, which when turned off looked like anything but a lightsaber.

The new Star Wars lightsaber has a single retractable blade that functions like a modified motorized tape measure – it is capable of retracting and pulling out from the hilt. Consists by a single plastic sheet and LED lights to mimic the ignition effect.

Nevertheless, still has time to be fully marketable. Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development is still working on the new sabers, and they will presumably be ready for guests to purchase at the opening of the Galactic Starcruiser in 2022.

No details are known about the price. Current lightsaber models cost $ 200 each at Galaxy’s Edge attractions, so the price tag for this completely redesigned new model may exceed that figure. Especially when it is an official item, designed and manufactured by Disney.

