That’s how spectacular (and expensive) is the smartwach of Tag Heuer and Super Mario

The Swiss company TAG Heuer has announced a Super Mario smartwatch. It is not just another smartwatch, but an exclusive and limited one, the result of its collaboration with Nintendo. The device stands out for its premium design and features a physical activity reward system, with animations of the main character of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The smartwatch is based on the TAG Heuer Connected, but cosmetic changes alongside the Wear OS interface will make it easy to remember the plumber. The watch face will become “more alive and more animated the more active the user is,” says Tag Heuer, adding that animations will change as the user increases the number of steps.

The operating system interface has four clock faces with different designs. These range from red and blue colors to “retro elements of the 1985 version from Super Mario Bros. with Mario, all in pixels. “One of the options presents the Nintendo character while another shows only the cap.

Super Mario details stand out

As for the case, it is made of stainless steel with red details. It also sports a engraved letter “M” both on the buckle and on the crown. The straps are interchangeable, so the user can choose between a black leather on red rubber and a more sporty red perforated rubber. The product also comes with a full-color travel case.

The Super Mario smartwatch box is 45mm and weighs 86 grams. It is water resistant up to 5ATM and Tag Heuer promises that its battery of 430 mAh it can last a full day. As it is a device with Wear OS, it is not clear that it will soon be updated to the version designed jointly by Samsung and Google.

As mentioned at the beginning, it is an exclusive and limited device. Tag Heuer will only manufacture 2,000 units, which will be available from July 15, 2021. The price? $ 2,150, a price somewhat higher than the traditional version, that is, the one that is not personalized like Super Mario, which starts from $ 1,800.

