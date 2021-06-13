that’s how realistic the first gameplay looks

We already knew most of the details of Battlefield 2042, except for one small point: its gameplay. If a few days ago the cinematic trailer left everyone with their mouths open in the presentation of the game, wait to see the gameplay.

As EA promised last Wednesday, the debut of the Battlefield 2042 gameplay has been within the Xbox conference and Bethesda at E3. A gameplay that shows all the settings of the game and the new gunsmith system. The truth is that as the trailer anticipated, the game is tremendously realistic from the visual point of view.

Logically, we don’t know if the Battlefield 2042 gameplay shown corresponds to the PC or Xbox version, but we do know that it looks incredible. The ray tracing, ambient effects, and maps look formidably good, and it feels like a game that’s going to be a lot of fun to play with its classic Battlefield moments.

Battlefield 2042 gameplay

Battlefield 2042 will be available next October 22 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. And as they have advanced since EA, it will be set in a hypothetical Third World war in which the United States and Russia are the main powers in conflict:

In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the brink. Shortages of food, energy and clean water have driven dozens of nations into bankruptcy, creating the largest refugee crisis in human history. Stateless Specialists join both sides, not fighting for a flag, but for the future of the homeless in this new world.

Of course, even if it is a futuristic game, it will be all with your feet on the ground: most weapons and equipment are current, and the game itself looks pretty realistic as far as the near future it’s based on.

Read this too …