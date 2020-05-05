This year, Windows 10 reached 1,000 million users, and it is not only the most used version of Windows of all, but also is the most used desktop operating system in the world. None of this is out of the ordinary, Windows has been dominating the global market share almost for decades, but in recent years we see more and more “anomalies”.

Since more or less 2016, Linux has been surprising by increasing its market shareIn fact, that year they reached the highest in their history, and although it was only a minuscule 2%, the trend has continued, and at least according to the latest issues of NetMarketShare Linux market share has almost doubled in the last month.

Windows 10 wins users, but Windows generally loses

In the case of Linux, StatCounter tell another story, according to data from that firm, Linux has lost a minuscule percentage of users in the last month and last year. Statcounter has Linux with a 1.61% market share for April 2020.

In April 2019 they were at 1.63%, in March 2020 they were at 1.73%. They are such small variations that they are insignificant. However, on NetMarketShare Linux went from 1.99% in April 2019 to almost 3% in April 2020.

Market share of desktop operating systems from April 2019 to April 2020 – NetMarketShare

For his part, macOS has also increased its market share both compared to last year and last month, although with much higher numbers in StatCounter than in NetMarketShare.

What both statistics websites do agree on is that Windows loses users. A trend that has been on the rise for a few years. Satya Nadella himself confirmed it a few years ago, Windows had lost a third of its users.

Market share desktop operating systems from April 2019 to April 2020 – StatCounter

Half of the world’s computers have Windows 10 installed, and the company has just said that the use of the operating system has grown 75% over the previous year, something that is probably explained by teleworking, the longer time people spend making video calls, playing on the PC, etc. for confinement.

But both Linux and macOS are starting to eat an ever-larger percentage of the pie, It is still small when we see the global figure of everything, but it is a trend that is maintained and that slowly but surely has been removing a little from its dominance to the Microsoft operating system.

Linux and macOS go up, Windows goes down: that's how rare the market shares of desktop operating systems are

