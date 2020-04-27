Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

One of Goku’s most powerful rivals, Bills or Beerus, is an essential part of Dragon Ball Super and it was recently announced that he would be present in the latest video game in the franchise, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The DLC that will include him in the game is very close to debut and to show what to expect from him, Bandai Namco shared a trailer.

In the video of just under 2 minutes you can see Beerus, also known as Bills, as well as Whis, Bills’ assistant. As you know, these 2 characters will be very important in the DLC A New Power Awakens, which will be divided into 2 parts. In the first, which will be available starting tomorrow, April 28, these 2 fighters will appear as opponents.

At first, you can only fight Whis, who will train you to finally face Bills. This will be so because the God of destruction will have a sublime force, so you will have to train with his assistant first. In addition, it can be seen how Goku and Vegeta will transform into a Super Saiyan God phase in order to fight Whis, who will demand great skill to dodge his attacks.

There will be more content for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

As we mentioned, this is only part 1 of the DLC that will arrive with A New Power Awakens. The second part is expected to come later. If you want to purchase Part 1, which will arrive tomorrow, April 28, you will have to buy the Season Pass, which costs $ 24.99 USD, which also includes a DLC with a new narrative arc, apart from a new dish (which will arrive later) .

If you just want to try the DLC A New Power Awakens, then you will have to wait for both parts to debut; It is not yet known when the second will be available. we will keep you informed; Meanwhile, we invite you to check the progress that Bandai Namco shared.

What do you think of the trailer? Will you buy the Season Pass? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC will add original story. On the other hand, you should know that Bandai Namco’s RPG game has reaped very good fruits all over the world.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more about him if you check his file or if you consult our written review.

