That’s how luxurious (and tacky) a gold-plated Tesla Model S is

ACD May 13, 2021

Caviar specialist has been commissioned to apply a 99.9 percent gold double coating on a Tesla Model S.

Caviar is a specialist in bringing consumer products to a totally incredible level of luxury and that already in the past had modified iPhone models up to make them the most exclusive on the planet.

Now, the specialists of this British company have wanted to go one step further and apply their knowledge in terms of luxurious designs in a Tesla, making the world’s most expensive Tesla Model S.

Gold in the car, luxury or tacky?

Dubbed the ‘Model Excellence 24K’, this custom Tesla was built using the Model S Plaid + as a base, which was later 99.9 percent gold double coating has been applied.

Gold is found on the grille, skirts, rear view mirror, front and rear bumpers, rims and in small areas that normally use chrome and that contrasts in a very striking and elegant way with the black color of the rest of the bodywork.

Imagine driving this car: a respectable, high-quality oil-colored bodywork and a dazzling gold sheen. You are not just driving the car of the future. It is a new word in luxury car modification. If you think they will turn after you and look at you in admiration, you are not wrong.. That is exactly what the Caviar Model Excellence 24K is made for, ”explain Caviar representatives.

The Caviar logo adorns several of the parts and components of this Model S fabrics and ‘First Edition’ emblems added on the front fenders and on the boot lid.

Limited to 99 units, the “Model Excellence 24K” Caviar currently has a price of 300,000 dollars (about 250,000 euros), $ 135,000 (112,000 euros) more than the Tesla Model S Plaid + fare price.

The Tesla Model S Plaid + has a three-engine configuration, with more than 1,100 hp, and it can hit 100 km / h in less than 2 seconds, according to the California automaker.

Along with the electric car, Caviar has launched two matching iPhone 12 mobiles with prices that exceed 5,500 euros each.