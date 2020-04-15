Ariana Grande’s home in New York is valued at $ 16 million, it has a pool and a movie theater!

Thanks to his incredible talent and hard work, Ariana Grande He has managed to accumulate an incredible fortune that has allowed him to indulge in all kinds of luxuries, and that includes an expensive and impressive mansion.

The Instagram profile “House Of Celebs” shared the images of the luxurious penthouse that Ariana bought in New York, a super luxurious and impressive place that is worth approximately $ 16 million.

You will die of envy when you discover that it has a huge swimming pool and a private cinema, a place full of luxury!

We were fascinated by Ariana’s impressive home in New York, and you?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico