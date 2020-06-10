Without a doubt a complicated moment in the life of any human being is when we talk about our preferences, but things get worse when you participate in a famous series of superheroes. However, for someone this was not an impediment, in fact he drew a lot of strength when his character did the same. Right in the pride month, Chyler Leigh spoke of a scene from ‘Supergirl’ since the story was very personal.

In the CW series, Leigh plays Alex Danvers, adoptive sister of protagonist Kara (Melissa Benoist). It is in episode six of the second season that we were introduced “Wear Your Pride”, The chapter was praised for the sensitivity of the writers and actors who carried the story, when the character discovers his sexuality. And although unfortunately there were fans who did not make a good decision, it is important that these types of themes are developed with more openness, awareness and information.

The interesting thing is that, we went from science fiction to reality, because Chyler Leigh spoke of a scene from ‘Supergirl’ by sharing a long post in Create Change, a LGBTQ + organization that helped found. In the writing she talks about how she has managed to accept herself and fully assume her identity like Alex.

“When they told me that my character would come out [del clóset] In Season 2, a wave of thoughts and emotions flew around me and around me because of the responsibility I personally felt to truly represent Alex’s journey. What I didn’t realize was how the scene where he finally confessed his truth would jump off the pages of the script and really would become a variation of its own“Commented the actress.

It is important to emphasize that at no time does she reveal what exactly her preference or identity is, since it is something intimate that she shares with her husband and says she feels “Proud of who they are.”

“What I didn’t realize was how the scene where he finally confessed his truth would jump off the pages of the script and really become a variation of its own. My heart felt like it was going to come out of my chest every time we took the shoot, every time we presented another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Although they don’t exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did. From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, we still they tell me it was the most realistic exit scene they have ever witnessedLeight commented.

With five seasons and 104 episodes already released, the series is expected to return the following year on CBS, but you can find the first four seasons on Netflix.