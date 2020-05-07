The cult game of Yoko Taro and Square Enix prepares its return to PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Square Enixhas released the first images of NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, the remastering of the action-role adventure with whichYoko TaroIt amazed the players ten years ago, and that beyond its expected graphic improvements, it promises a return loaded with new features that have not yet been detailed. The important thing at this point is that the Japanese claim that Nier Replicant is much more than a remaster.

There will be changes to the gameplay to modernize the action of the original game.These early images are focused on some of thescenariosthat we can explore in this adventure that is scheduled to premiere on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on a date yet to be determined. If you played it in its day, surely some of these locations are familiar to you. Unfortunately, we still do not have more specific details about this NieR remastering.

Recently, the Japanese magazine Famitsu offered some brushstrokes of what we can expect, mentioning that the gameplay would be modernizing to adapt more to the style of the fantastic Nier Automata, but that thehistory and its cinematic scenesThey will remain faithful to the original video game. On the other hand, new content is promised that will be created from scratch, with more scenarios and enemies to fight against.

Coinciding withhis tenth anniversaryA few days ago, we published a special article in which we talked about everything that makes the classic NieR special, even when this is a harsh video game with some notable flaws. The remastering work can polish your weak points and leave us with a great adventure of action and role that should be remembered, not being alone in the stores, because Square Enix and Yoko Taro also work at NieR Re[in]carnation for mobile.

More about: NieR Replicant, Yoko Taro and Remaster.

.