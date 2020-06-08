Governor acknowledges repression and apologizes. Where are the disappeared, the prisoners. Cry for justice. Protests and complaints continue

They demand freedom for the disappeared in Jalisco

Regeneration, June 6, 2020. Governor Enrique Alfaro acknowledged that there was repression in Jalisco and that his orders were disobeyed. However, social networks continue to denounce missing persons and accounts of the repression.

The hastag #QueAparezcaYa he cries out on social networks and the mobilizations take place in the capital of Jalisco.

URGENT. Forced disappearance. https://t.co/Rm1gm5zv0x – Abraham Mendieta (@abrahamendieta) June 6, 2020

One of the most chilling themes it is the use, or the action of civilians, to suppress peaceful demonstrations.

And they are chilling because they have been used in Mexico armed civilians the same to hit the political opposition as in the actions of the drug trafficker.

Who are these civilians? Who pays them? Who is responsible for their actions?.

Governor apologizes

Governor Alfaro acknowledged that there was repression and even said that his orders had been disobeyed.

Offered punish culprits, release prisoners, and even directly apologized for the events.

In social networks he reported that He has personally dedicated himself to the location of detainees or of people identified as missing.

He says he already located everyone. However on the streets, protests and on networks, photos of the disappeared and the demand for justice.

The disappearance of young people in Jalisco who took to the streets to demonstrate is serious and worrying. Governor @EnriqueAlfaroR: #QueAparezcaYa Enforced disappearance is a serious act of violation of human rights and, of course, a crime of enormous magnitude. pic.twitter.com/lMLU4ofSDd – Martha Lucía Mícher Camarena (@MaluMicher) June 6, 2020

New gear

– “In a few minutes a new march begins to ask for the appearance of at least 15 young people disappeared by the Jalisco authorities themselves” – they accuse on networks.

This, “while Governor Alfaroc wounds everyone and tells us about his feelings.”

– «Enough of repression !, Until they appear: #QueAparezcaYa

Given the disappearance of young people in Jalisco, as a result of the repressive action of their state government, we demand #QueAparezcaYa pic.twitter.com/4xWZv9tl5X – Senator Margarita Valdez (@SenadoraV) June 6, 2020

The clamor

–“20 people disappeared by the @EnriqueAlfaroR police between Thursday and Friday”.

– «We don’t know where they are. Nothing. We don’t know if they are right or wrong. Nothing”.

«The @GovernmentJalisco does not report. What happened to them? Where do they have them? Why don’t they bring them back?

#ThatAppearYa.

Flavio

Flavio Pinedo is missing, he was beaten and picked up by Enrique Alfaro police, They pointed him out because of his skin color and he doesn’t know where he is. #ThatAppearAlready



Let them appear already

@EnriqueAlfaroR stop contradicting yourself and looking to divert attention, better tell us clearly Where are they? #Queappearancealready pic.twitter.com/5f0pcts7Y2 – Alfredo Venadero M. (@AlfredoVenadero) June 6, 2020

The congregation in La Minerva begins in unison with “Alive they took them, alive we want them.” # JusticiaParaGiovanni

#Queappearancealready pic.twitter.com/Oz5JVGeeLA – Oscar Pinto (@OscarPinto_) June 6, 2020

The mobilization begins

Jalisco: Hooded with pistols and baseball bats repress rally

Attacks of hooded armed and with bats, raising youths in a peaceful demonstration in the Prosecutor’s Office. Call for help, missing and beaten

They denounce repression in Jalisco

Regeneration, June 5, 2020. The most worrying messages are read on the social networks of Jalisco themselves that groups of hooded and armed with pistols and baseball bats are reported to assault youth that are manifested by the death of Giovanni López.

The messages in the networks

– «Pablo Toledo from Channel 44 confirms that getting to Calle 14 is almost impossible. If you are young, they arrest you sooner and no longer let you get to the area«.

And they relate: “There is a fence in the vicinity, several blocks away.”

Porros of #AlfaroRepresor at the service of #GovernmentMiserable of #JaliscoGobiernoMediocre hitting people who were going to demonstrate in Calle 14 #Jalisco #AlfaroRenuncia pic.twitter.com/9Tzn3Iqijq – México Real Jalisco .. Honesty With Value (@real_jalisco) June 6, 2020

PRIANIST practices

PRIANIST practices commanded by Enrique Alfaro:

– «On Calle 14 in the Industrial zone Vans with hoods arrived and took protesters.

#GDL arrests Police without plaque and sticks detain protesters

pic.twitter.com/gNUXiJj9Ra – Oscar Selva (@VerdeSelva) June 6, 2020

And they add: «They are kidnapping people and intimidating with bats. It is suspected that the same thing will happen in the Jalisco home ».

I am in calle 14, if you are still looking for any of your colleagues, share your information, so far we have knowledge of 5 students from @udg_oficial. – Javier Armenta (@JavierArmentaMX) June 6, 2020

Levantones

Other messages indicate that the hooded men are policemen of Governor Alfaro:

– «The pigs of Alfaro are hitting and lifting to all the colleagues who went to the Prosecutor’s Office to protest PACIFIC to release yesterday’s detainees ».

Pistols and bats

Complaints include police in uniform with pistols and bats

– “There are grenadiers, they bring GUNS, baseball bats, they are hooded.”

Kidnappings and disappearances:

– «Those of us who live in the Metropolitan Area know that what happened in Calle 14 is the mode of the ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR KIDNAPPING AND DISAPPEARANCES».

And so in capital letters they relate: PICK UPS WITHOUT PLATE, ARMED SUBJECTS REFUSING TO IDENTIFY YOURSELF, WHERE ARE OUR COMPAS?

Illegal arrests around 14th Street, people who weren’t even protesters are being “picked up” by plainclothes police, and people tweeting this. #AlfaroParaPresidente pic.twitter.com/JV93dsx6r7 – Sad ol taim (@ol_taim) June 6, 2020

Human rights crisis in Jalisco

The arbitrary arrests and beatings that people around Calle 14 are receiving are a reflection of the human rights crisis that we have in Jalisco.

– “And there are still people who want this fascist, demagogue and autocrat as president, please”, points out another Jalisciense in networks.

The message:

See you later

We are reaching 14th street. The Prosecutor’s Office is everywhere. As we got closer they asked us to check our bags, we allowed it, but I recorded, this guy told me that he could not record. I said of course I could.

He told me:

“Come on, see you later” pic.twitter.com/ETpr72piyT – YES YES (@llegolasensei) June 5, 2020

Hooded policemen light spirits among protesters on Calle 14 https://t.co/TWvbCSqAc0 pic.twitter.com/HTeCdds9Ah – Radio Metrópoli (@ Metropoli1150) June 6, 2020

#ViolenciaPolicialGDL by @FiscaliaJal by @EnriqueAlfaroR Policemen dressed as civilians in vans without license plates and grenadiers arbitrarily beat and detained people around the Calle 14 Prosecutor’s Office in #GDL. # JusticiaParaGiovanni @ CEDHJ @HLGatell pic.twitter.com/L4lkTMJ15H – Stop Chingar (@DejarDeChingar) June 6, 2020

Giovanni López’s brother accuses Governor Alfaro of lying

Giovanni López detained for not wearing a mask. Cristian López to Governor Alfaro: “If you had not put masks on, he would be alive”

Giovanni’s brother denies Governor Alfaro

Regeneration, June 5, 2020. Through a message on social networks Cristian López, Giovanni’s brother murdered by the police, directly accused the Jalisco governor of lying, aggravating his dead brother and being responsible for having given the order to make the face mask mandatory.

Cristian López released a short message on social networks addressed to the people of Jalisco and Governor Alfaro.

Choppy, at times delaying his words for the evident emotion contained, Giovanni’s brother clarified, first of all, that his brother if he was arrested on the grounds that he had no face mask.

You are the responsible Governor

Lord Governor Enrique Alfaro, and all Jaliscienses

«I am Cristian, brother of Giovanni López killed because of him», pointed directly and explained promptly.

You said it was mandatory to wear a face mask, bypassing the higher lawshe expressed.

Governor Alfaro Lies

And you lie. He is lying when he says that it wasn’t because of a mask, made-up that he was drugged or whatever “, accused.

The law that was applied to him was due to a mask that he did not have, he pointed out.

– «If you had not said to go to forces (the mask) this would not have happened to him, he would be alive and happily working«-.

“Because of him Mandatory Mouthguard Law and that’s why they killed him”: Brother of Giovanni López

– «I demand justice for Giovanni«, he concludes in his message.

The video

@EnriqueAlfaroR and his State Attorney General Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez LIE! Giovanni if ​​he was murdered for not wearing a mask!

Here is the testimony of his brother. # AlfaroAsesinoRepresor #AlfaroRenuncia #AlfaroCobarde pic.twitter.com/296Wdk74mq

– Mohamed ¨El Majakano¨ Qaim (@ MuhammadibnDaw2) June 5, 2020

Police beat to death mason for not bringing mouth masks in Jalisco

Giovanni López, 30 years old, arrested by police in Jalisco. Beaten to death. Governor accused of terror and persecution of coronavirus

Jalisco, bricklayer beaten to death for not wearing face masks

Regeneration, June 3, 2020. In Jalisco media it was revealed that Giovanni López, 30 years old, was arrested, beaten and then delivered dead to his relatives, the facts for not wearing a mask.

Through a video, the complaint was made public, in fact

“Giovanni López was taken away by police from Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Jalisco for not using face masks during the contingency.”

– «They returned him dead. Police brutality is not only in the United States, ”they denounce on social networks.

He went out to dinner

On May 4 Giovanni went out with his family to dinner, when police from Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos detained them for not using face masks on public roads.

However, they began to beat him, they took him into custody and the next day they returned his body

– «(….) They brutally beat him to death just for not bringing a damn face mask This is the state of terror and persecution that Governor Enrique Alfaro has installed».

This is how Giovanni López, a 30-year-old bricklayer, was taken away by the municipal police of Ixtlahuacán in Jalisco for not wearing face masks. They beat him to death … the State of Terror and Persecution installed by the governor @EnriqueAlfaroR pic.twitter.com/BMRRSgkjhC – Jorge Armando Rocha (@rochaperiodista) June 3, 2020

Research

“The Ixtlahuacán police are the dirtiest and most corrupt that are known, police officers who are nothing more than animals, and yet the latter offend them because they have more respect than those guys,” says a user of the Pearl of Guadalajara.

He even adds on Twitter:“There’s something wrong with me here and believe me I’m going to find out.”

Trial of Alfaro

– “We cannot allow such lacerating acts, the Jalisco government has already shown clear behaviors of abuse of power, terrorizing the population, leading to murders,” says Claudia Serrano on networks.

– “# JuicioAlfaro” – proclaims