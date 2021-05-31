“That you look at me is different”

Jordi Cruz and Rebecca Lima have been together for almost three years In the most absolute discretion, however, the affection that they have is not alien to anyone, since there are not few romantic messages that are dedicated.

Even if it’s usually the 42-year-old chef who gets cute with her, now it has been the 27-year-old Brazilian architect who has used her Instagram to demonstrate, in front of her more than 36,000 followers, the love you have for your partner.

Already I congratulate to the owner of AbAc and Atempo at the end of 2020 when won its sixth Michelin star. “How proud of you, my bright boy!”, He wrote with a cute photo in which they came out very caramelized.

But this weekend, Rebecca Lima has shared another romantic image with the MasterChef judge. “To look is one thing. That you look at me is another different verb,” ​​wrote the architect in her post.

Through his stories, he has also shown that Jordi Cruz is very present in his life, since the dishes he prepares for you are one of his favorites, like feijoada.

But he’s also had time to open up about things like His tattoos. “I have 4. That is an RRR. My brothers have the same tattoo and it means Rebecca, Renata and Rafael“He explained showing the tattoo he has on one side.

‘Stories’ by Rebecca Lima.REBECCALIMAP / INSTAGRAM