“That will fall on you like a slab”

The presiding magistrate of the Laredo sexist crime trial, Ernesto Sagüillo, has said that the author’s conduct was “unfair” and “unjustifiable” and has warned him that what he did “will fall like a slab” on him throughout his life.

“If someone is mistreated it is because they are not loved”, The magistrate has highlighted after issuing the verdict of the Popular Jury this Friday at the Cantabria Court, addressing the confessed author of the first sexist murder of 2019, whose victim was a 26-year-old Dominican woman, mother of a daughter who today has 10.

“That will fall on you like a stone during all the days of your life, for that reason you will pay years in prison,” said Sagüillo, who has advanced that the penalty “with total security, he will exceed 20 years” jail.

“It has been my turn to be the person who expresses the reproach of her behavior and as such I am not going to look for qualifications for her, they have already been given for the trial, I only dare to emphasize that, in addition to being unfair, it was unjustifiable, and that in any case was remediable, “he lamented.

After listening to the Jury and the parties involved in the process, before adjourning the session, Sagüillo has raised these reflections addressed to the accused, which not usually usual on the part of the magistrates.

The president of the Jury has told the confessed perpetrator of the crime, the victim’s former partner, that “it is Incompatible to love someone and attack him at the same time“.

He has also reproached him for “Having more physical strength does not confer any superiority.”

In addition, he has considered that the author is young and one day he will regain his freedom, so that he can still “give meaning to his life learning the values that should guide the human being. “

The magistrate has added that, although “nothing will be able to compensate for the damage it caused” because “that is the past and you cannot change it, what you can change is your future.”

“It’s on time to dedicate what remains of his life to try to repair the evil he has done in relationships with others, “he added.

Verdict: guilty

The Jury has pleaded guilty to the defendant who confessed to the crime and understands that he acted with cruelty and treachery with the aggravations of kinship and gender, for which his sentence will exceed 20 years in prison.

This has been advanced by Judge Sagüillo, after hearing the verdict of the Jury, which maintains that it has also been proven that the accused threatened the victim’s roommates.

The events occurred on January 3, 2019, when the accused stabbed 29 with two different knives to her ex-partner on the floor that she shared with two companions, who tried to prevent her death, but who, “out of fear”, finally locked themselves in her room.

Seven of the members of the Jury also consider that the aggressor acted “because of the domination he intended to have” over the victim “for being a woman”, as, in his view, reflects his “control” over her and the videos she recorded, both during the assault and afterward.

And they do not see proven that the author of the facts confess what happened without knowing that the Civil Guard was already aware of what happened.