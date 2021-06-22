“That they retire and already to the chingada …”, Julio César Chávez disappointed with his children

In the mythical Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara the legend Julio Cesar Chavez He fought for the last time and took the victory against Héctor ‘Macho’ Camacho Jr. in an exhibition match that generated enthusiasm in the fans who saw the active ‘César del Boxeo’ and also in the young people who never saw him.

Chávez fulfilled his fight, closed the Tribute to the Kings with victory to set off the evening. However, his two sons Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Y Omar Chavez They were beaten and lost in my performance, something that disappointed the renowned boxer.

“This is a never ending story. I’d rather they retire and fuck it. Because if they are not going to prepare thoroughly they are only going to make a fucking ridiculous thing, ”said Chávez.

Julio César Chávez Jr. fell to Brazilian Anderson Silva, by split decision, a 46-year-old retired martial artist with only two previous boxing fights. The cards were: 77-75 Chávez, 77-75 Silva, 77-75 Silva.

Anderson Silva was taunting Chávez Jr. 😂 (via @FiteTV) pic.twitter.com/gJ9fqjt0dV – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2021

While Omar Chávez succumbed against Ramón ‘Inocente’ Álvarez, Canelo’s brother, in his boxing trilogy. They had one victory per side until this Saturday that the 34-year-old unanimously won with cards: 80-73, 80-73 and 79-73.

The legend Chávez foresaw this situation, he regrets including his children in the evening. Before the card, he had even suggested to promoters that he get on the fight first than his sons. It could not and had to see the defeats of ‘Junior’ and Omar.

“I prefer that they retire to the chin …”, words of @ Jcchavez115, about the poor performance of their children yesterday at the Jalisco stadium. @ jcchavezjr1, @omarchavezz. The great champion put on a great show. @laoctavasports. pic.twitter.com/G0cRae5FW6 – Elías Quijada (@eliasquijadag) June 20, 2021

“I wish they were young, now as big as the fuck, the net.” They’ve got me stressed out, it’s been a bitch. I regret having put them in, because I would have made my display happy, “he closed.

