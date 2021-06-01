That they do a clean to him, Jaime Munguia looks for a new rival

Bad news for the boxer, Jaime Munguia, since it was officially announced that his rival, Maciej Sulecki, won’t face it next June 19This is the third time that the Mexican is looking for a rival to get into the ring this year.

Through various reports on social networks, it was announced that Maciej Sulecki, will not face Jaime Mungia on June 19 as planned.

According to the words of the manager of Sulecki, Andrzej Wasilewski, the fight with Munguia it will not be done. Speculation in the Polish camp is that he could not fully recover from the injury.

For now DAZN, nor Golden Boy, have given a position on the matter on this news.

It is expected that in the course of the day more details can be given regarding the cancellation of Sulecki of the lawsuit before Munguia.

Show Player