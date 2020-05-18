When buying a new smartphone, it is always important to look at the technical characteristics, the photographic section or how many years it will receive update support from the brand. But also the design is also quite important because we are not going to deny it, we all like smart phones made from premium materials.

But not everything is as beautiful as it seems. The fact that more and more mobile phones are built with premium materials – regardless of their price – has its counterpart. Because plastic is indeed cheap and not excessively elegant, but it is much more resistant than glass, for example. And one thing is clear, having in our hands a smartphone made of glass that can break before any fall is not something that makes anyone laugh.

More and more phones made of glass and that’s not as good as it may sound

You just have to take a look at previous years to see how history has changed. Aluminum gained importance in the market and while low or mid-range smartphones were made of plastic, high-end ones were made of metal. In this way it was very easy to distinguish between devices that were inexpensive and those that were not. But of course, aluminum in spite of being really pretty also had its disadvantages. On the one hand it does not allow fast charging and on the other hand it is a material that can harm the quality of the networks.

For this reason the brands opted for another material, in this case glass. It is still as beautiful and premium and to top it off it does not have the problems of aluminum, although it is not as resistant as it is. The point is that in 2018 analysts like Counterpoint predicted that glass-backed smartphones would reach 60% of the market by the end of 2020 and it seems that they were not much wrong.

Glass is the new fashionable material regardless of the range and although at first everything is love at first sight, then problems come. As we have said, glass is a very delicate material and any blow can cause the back of our smartphone to break. Surely you know more than one person who has had the same or worse, surely many of you have happened.

The solution may be to put a cover on it but there are many who think: Who the hell buys a mobile phone for its design and puts a case on it? If you’re going to hide the magnificent work done by the engineers under a gel cover, why would you buy yourself a glass phone? It is what it is. Or a case or our wonderful terminal made of glass breaks. Let each one choose.

Unfortunately there is nothing to do. The market is in fashion and today the crystal rules. The only solution is to be really careful with our device, not hit it, pamper it and always be taking care of it or simply carry a case and make normal use of it. It is possible that in a few years other materials will become fashionable so we will see when that time comes, whether or not we miss the glass.

And you, what do you think of the crystal? Do you like it Do you prefer other materials?

