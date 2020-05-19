CDMX.- After the controversy generated by the proposed welfare plan and the fight against inequality, the president of Brunette, Alfonso Ramírez CuéllarHe affirmed that he is proposing that those who have great fortunes should pay more taxes, since those who have more “should be more supportive” and not everything should rest on the middle class and poor people.

In a radio interview with Ciro Gómez LeyvaHe noted that people with large fortunes cannot pay the same interest rates as the middle classes.

Countries are establishing diagnoses and access to data sources to see how great fortunes are priced; this is a great advance and this will help us to say what the thresholds are and the great fortunes would begin to pay a different rate than what we pay, “he said.

He added that he is suggesting that the Inegi Measure large fortunes and concentration of income.

I believe that we are not in front of a police that is investigating or is going to be saying the heritage of the people, simply and simply is a diagnosis of a very lacerating phenomenon that is the concentration of wealth or great fortunes so that from there it is derive public policies that allow reducing this great inequality gap, “he said.

He added that if there is no fiscal progressivity, there is no possibility of increasing prosperity and giving Mexicans social mobility; He added that if there is no State with a strong collection and strong fiscal and financial strength, the welfare state that has always been yearned for will never be carried out.

After the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador Disqualifying Morena’s proposal that the Inegi review the patrimony of the population, Ramírez Cuéllar pointed out that nobody is proposing that the patrimony of the people be disclosed.

He indicated that he agrees with the president and that he does not take the clarification he made as a disqualification against him.

If there is a person who defends the patrimony of the privacy of the person, I see myself as that person … The President is right that it is not correct to go around publicizing the patrimony of the people, “he commented.

During the morning conference, the president disqualified Morena’s proposal to give greater powers to the Inegi in order to review the assets of the people and with it the fiscal progressivity so that “those who have more pay more.”

I do not think that it is correct to keep private what the patrimonies of businessmen and all Mexicans mean. The obligation to disclose heritage assets is exclusively for public servants, we are obliged, I do not consider that proposal appropriate, “he said.

