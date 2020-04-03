David Cal has become a benchmark after his retirement. To his champion record of everything possible in canoeing with an Olympic gold and four silver that earned him to be the Spanish flag bearer at the 2008 Olympics, joins his experience as director of competitions at UCAM. The Sports University in Spain is the first to have taken a step forward to ensure the tranquility of more than 400 scholarship athletes by announcing that they will continue helping them.

Confined to Murcia, David Cal He attends us with a smile and trying to adjust to a situation for which he asks for responsibility. «It occurred to me to go to Galicia, but for the moments we live and because of responsibility I have decided to stay in Murcia ». The canoeist assures that a very good decision has been made with the postponement of the Olympic Games.

QUESTION: Is the right thing being done with athletes during this quarantine?

ANSWER: Spain is one of the most affected countries and it has to take more drastic measures so that the virus does not spread and at the moment what takes precedence over sports preparation and competitions is health. In the end, if you could do some type of training in isolation, but of course it affects us all, we are all in the same boat. As athletes we are affected, but like other types of people who cannot carry out their work. It touches a difficult moment in sport and in the rest of life activities. We were not going to be more than the rest.

Q: Was a year of postponement of the Games the most logical and normal thing?

A: It was the most logical thing they could do because it does not only affect Spain, but it does so in many countries. A few Games mobilize a lot of people and you cannot currently allow this type of mass displacement. That it be postponed for a year is the most normal thing, because even if the virus had disappeared in August, the athletes would not have prepared themselves in the best way to compete. Furthermore, there would have been no equality because the countries had prepared differently. It was the best possible decision.

Q: How does thinking that you have to wait another year for the Games affect the body?

A: This is the best thing that could have happened to athletes because before the decision was made, all with intrigue. At least now they know they have a year to prepare and before the decision was known they were training at home and with the means they had. There are some sports that allow you to train, but for example in canoeing you cannot train from home. Now they are all calm, but some will do better and others worse.

Q: What has become clear is UCAM’s commitment, which will continue to support its more than 400 scholars, what about the ADO plan grants? Will they continue despite the Olympic postponement?

A: This measure was adopted by UCAM because it is not the fault of the athletes that we are in this situation. The politicians are more aware of other issues than the sports scholarships, but it would be nice if they spoke up and said that it will happen next year. The most logical thing is that the scholarships are maintained, because there are many sports that have not yet competed to know whether or not those scholarships are maintained. If some have not been able to compete in World Cups or Europeans for the coronavirus, the logical thing is to keep them because leaving them to zero would be a big problem.

Q: How do athletes train during quarantine? Do they do strange things to keep fit?

A: Most of them conform to the means they have at home. In the case of the canoeists they gave material so that they could be at home simulating as if they were in a canoe. There are people who have told me that they have done a five-liter water bottle lifting, others that use self-loading or tires. Those of swimming if they are annoyed because if you do not have a pool at home, in the bathtub you can not swim.

Q: What do you think about double flagging next year?

A: It is a fair measure. The flag bearer has to be the Spanish athlete with the best Olympic record and I think that more people can be happy that way because Saúl, Mireia or Lidia deserve it.

Q: What did you think of Sergio Ramos aspiring to it?

A: Sergio Ramos has an important sports resume, but if we stick to the Olympic level, he has no options. He is an athlete who is a national symbol, I admire him a lot, but there are athletes who have priority over him.