that the anthem of Spain be heard every morning

The Vox group in the Murcia City Council will take a proposal to the next municipal plenary session to, as they consider, promote the defense of national symbols that are “being attacked by those who try to divide us.” This proposal is based on play every morning the anthem of Spain, a flag at the doors of each educational center and a photo of King Felipe VI in each classroom.

According to local media, the proposal of the municipal group of the training led by Santiago Abascal is based on the “numerous episodes of violence that have occurred during electoral campaigns” in Madrid and Catalonia, as well as in the support that the Government of Spain receives from “separatist, communist and pro-ETA parties”.

The text of the motion includes that both the flag, the national anthem and the figure of the Head of State “They symbolize the unity of the Nation, they are signs of the sovereignty, independence, and democracy of our country”. That is why the formation considers that the flag should be displayed in a “preferably visible” place.

Regarding the hymn, they believe that it should be played in all classrooms “first thing in the morning, once the students enter the classrooms” and, regarding King Felipe VI, who according to the aforementioned motion is “the object of innumerable attacks by the radical left” of the country, they believe that his image should be hung in all classrooms.