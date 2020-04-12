Nicky Jam’s girlfriend is a living sculpture. Of a breathtaking beauty, this young lady knows how to steal glances. Is beautiful!

April 12, 2020

The nicky jam’s girlfriend it is a living sculpture. Of a breathtaking beauty, this young lady knows how to steal glances. Is beautiful!

Whenever you can, Cydney Moreau leaves us breathless and gasping, because she looks like a human barbie.

We have already seen her dressed in gala, or enjoying herself on the beach, or the jungle, even playing sports, but in this photo it happened.

With a deep red lipstick and a white jacket, without much else underneath, Cydney highlight your sky blue eyes with this outfit.

Cydney Moreaou She is an American model and athlete. He was promised in marriage to Nicky Jam on February 14, in a spectacular show by the reggaeton artist.

