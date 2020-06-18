Juan Carlos Unzué appeared at a press conference to announce that he suffers from ALS. The former Celta or Girona coach thanked all attendees and showed his desire to fight the disease, in addition to announcing that will actively participate in helping families affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

In addition to his family and friends, for whom he was wrapped, he also had words of thanks for Josep María Bartomeu, who provided the Barcelona auditorium, and all the journalists in attendance. «I have summoned you all because I want to publicize my state of health. In February, Dr. Povedano confirmed the diagnosis that they had given me last summer »Juan Carlos Unzué explained.

« I have ameotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS »Juan Carlos Unzué said. « It is affecting my limbs, arms, hands and legs in a symmetrical way », added. « It is a disease that has no treatment and has no cure, except for some pills that I take from the beginning of the diagnosis and, which helps most patients to slow down the progression of the disease itself, « he explained.

«I make it public for two very clear reasons. Most of my friends and acquaintances to whom I have not been able to transmit my state of health face to face, find out through listening to me. I can assure you all that I am doing well, that I am mentally strong to live with this difficult disease and I feel truly privileged for what life has given me up to now »Unzué said. The former Barcelona goalkeeper explained that he wants to give visibility to ALS and similar illnesses, since they do not understand « countries, ideologies or social status. »

« The second reason is that, after seeing the little visibility that ALS has in the country, the great difficulties of the majority of patients who have to live with dignity and the lack of resources that there is in our country, my objective now is no longer to train a team, « he continued. «My stage as a coach is over. I am going to sign for a modest but very committed team: that of ALS patients »Unzué commented.

«I will have many companions. I want to inform you that we are about 4,000 in this country and unfortunately the transfer market has a lot of movement. Every day about three people join, and unfortunately we also lose about three every day, « he added. « Some of these 4,000 have been, for me, references in recent months, » he confessed. «I have found that truly They have been very close to me without them knowing it. José Robles, Jordi, Jorge Murillo, Carlos Matallanas … are some of those who have been benchmarks », ad.

« Life is worth it »

«I will try, with the Luzón Foundation, to help teammates, especially in improving their quality of life and we will try to create challenges and events to help us obtain financial resources for research and for the discovery of a treatment that stops this disease, or stops it, and, hopefully, we will find a solution that will cure it, « said Unzué.

About these references, Juan Carlos Unzué explains the lessons he has drawn from them. «The great capacity of the human being to adapt and overcome certain situations. They are eager to continue living and enjoying despite the difficulties »he explained. “Life is worth it, even when things seem to be falling apart. That we are able to value the essential, and do you know what is essential? is having the privilege of waking up this morning », said.

«June 21 is World ALS Day, the whole community is inviting sports clubs, town halls, companies … to light up their buildings in green to get that visibility that you don’t have in our country »Unzué added.