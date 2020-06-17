During the months of confinement due to the coronavirus, Carmen Lomana came to describe Pedro Sánchez as « narcissistic« for appearing on television to, in his opinion, » say nothing interesting « instead of giving » a joy or a respite « to the Spanish. It was not the first time that the influencer criticized any component of the coalition government between PSOE and Podemos, because in Telemadrid’s ‘Vuelta al cole’ he confessed that when he met Pablo Iglesias he told him that he should use deodorant.

Carmen Lomana praises Pedro Sánchez

Now, the businesswoman has surprisingly changed her mind and has made it known to her followers through Twitter. « I have to rejoice and congratulate Pedro Sánchez for the new attitude. That must be the way for the good and stability of Spain« He has limited himself to writing, which has caused the astonishment of some. » Carmen, I do not know what happened to you, « one of his fans claimed indignantly.

Lomana did not want to extrapolate the reasons for her change of mind, recommending only to her followers that « they inform themselvesIn the last control session in the Senate, Sánchez picked up the gauntlet of the Popular Party and assured that he would be willing to agree with the training that Pablo Casado presides over the economic, health and social spheres, making it a condition that the popular leave behind the « anger » and the « tension » of recent months.

« If they change the strategy, make a 180 degree turn and try to reach agreements with the government, we are not going to rethink anything because I answer yes, we are ready to reach agreements, » said the president on Tuesday, June 16. The socialist approach to citizens and entrepreneurs could be another reason for Lomana’s joy.