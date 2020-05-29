José Luis Rodríguez He takes advantage of the quarantine to spend his days in his native Tucumán. Colón’s current player, the scorer took the opportunity to go to his province before the quarantine was imposed and took the opportunity to speak exclusively with TNT Sports.

“I try to help those who are having a hard time right now. I am making donations to help in Tucumán,” he explained, as well as confessing that “there are fans from San Martín de Tucumán who appreciate me.”

The Flea also recalled thate “in three and a half years I went from the Tucumana League to the Argentina National Team“He also stressed that” it was a nice experience going to Europe “when he was very young, while he stated that” I came back knowing that I had to keep trying. “But he also confirmed that he has the desire to retire with the Atlético de Tucumán shirt, something that the Dean’s fans are looking forward to.

2009 would be one of the highest points of his career when he was called up to play for the Argentina National Team in a friendly match played against Ghana. “Personally, that Maradona calls you one moves a lot because for me, soccer-wise, he was the best in the world.”

The scorer also asked not to compare Maradona with Messi: “They are different times and they are both soccer masters and the truth is that you don’t have to compare them, you have to enjoy them. We enjoyed Maradona in his time and now we do it with Messi.”

The Flea went for more and said “Maradona calling you is something that moves any player” and he told an incredible anecdote about his brief time in Major. “When I was in the National Team, I dreamed of having a photo with Maradona. But when I was there with him, I didn’t dare ask him for a photo. I have a photo with him stopping a ball and he was behind me. I have it saved. But I don’t have a photo hugging Maradona saying ‘I was with Diego’ “.

Finally, he said that he did not cross with Diego when Colón faced Gimnasia. “Then we were going to cross and the pandemic passed,” closed the footballer. Will the DT call him back to take him to the Wolf?

