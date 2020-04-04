The Spanish artist surprises her followers wearing a passion red color

April 04, 20207: 56 AM

At present she is the hoarder of half the world, with her flamenco and urban fusion, she has managed to become the singer of the moment, and has devastated the Latin Grammy awards.

Rosalía had a bit of difficulty in her beginnings because to be among the best she had to work hard, so she personified her identity to stand out and among her characteristics we highlight: her gestures, movements and her flamenco which have been very well received by all the communities.

The singer has a quite extroverted style, reasons why she never goes unnoticed, she has an endless number of outfits that always leave us stunned, plus accessories that make her a very striking artist.

The “tall” singer posed on her Instagram in a red outfit with a crop top and a skirt, which show her beautiful figure, this photo has endless comments and I like it a lot.

Among the comments received by her followers we have the most outstanding ones such as: “Ufff”, “Love of my life”, “Bella”, “you are the most beautiful”, “mama mia” without a doubt are the comments of followers who admire her excellent work.

.