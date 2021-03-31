“That knee was more illegal than TJ Dillashaw’s urine.”

By Edwin Pérez – Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title became the disappointment of the UFC 259 main card. Yan had practically dominated Sterling throughout the fight, but in the fourth round, Yan delivered a clearly illegal knee to Sterling, the referee. stopped the match, and Petr Yan lost the fight by disqualification.

Criticism has fallen in abundance for both Yan and Sterling. Fans complain to Yan for having connected such a knee to an opponent with three supports on the canvas. No one understands the reason that led a UFC champion to deliberately and illegally hit his opponent. The referee even reminded him that Sterling was down, but Yan just ignored him and proceeded to make that mistake.

Sterling is not forgiven for overreacting to the knee, because to be honest, and although no one denies that the knee was brutal, it is clear that Sterling took advantage of the situation to disqualify Yan and thus keep the bantamweight belt. And that’s how Sterling became the first challenger in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, who is crowned champion via disqualification.

Retired fighter and former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo, he did not miss the opportunity to taunt Yan. These were the words that Cejudo published on his Twitter account, a post in which he also took the opportunity to mock a former champion who was suspended for the use of illegal substances: