That is why Mark Cuban believes that Ethereum is a “true currency”

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

In an interview for The Delphi Podcast, billionaire Mark Cuban spoke about his experience with cryptocurrencies, the current state of the market, and the reasons behind his bullish perception of Bitcoin and Ethereum. For Cubans, cryptocurrencies and their applications are the next evolution of the Internet.

Claiming that Bitcoin has “taken money” from gold and “will continue to do so,” the billionaire separated the applications between one cryptocurrency and the other. For Cuban, the “most exciting” part of the crypto space is the rise of decentralization and decentralized finance.

In that sense, he sees Ethereum as much more comparable to the rise of the internet and its multiple use cases. Cuban stated:

When the Internet started to happen, you began to see all these applications that could alter the things that were happening in the analog world (…). Now, you look at what’s happening and you saw smart contracts arrive and (…) the fact that they are decentralized, that’s what changed the game.

The businessman believes that, in the last 25 years, internet costs have dropped to the point where users can enjoy certain services, such as email storage, for free. In combination with “decentralization, governance” and smart contracts, Internet applications have increased enormously.

What has changed about Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Although Cuban had known about Bitcoin use cases since 2012, the entrepreneur felt that its limitations were going to prevent it from “working.” However, he stressed again that its best application is as a store of value. On this idea, he affirms that “it has always been positive.” Cuban stated:

(In 2012) people said that bitcoin is a currency and (I thought) ‘It just isn’t going to work.’ But, all along, I said it was a store of value where, if you can make people believe that it is a better alternative to gold, due to its algorithmic scarcity, the price is going to go up.

His full “rabbit hole” entry began when he was exposed to NFTs in January this year. From there, he jumped to smart contracts, to “ease of programming” with Solidity, which he described as a “game changer.”

Another characteristic that cryptocurrencies share with Internet companies in their early days is that, according to the entrepreneur, people have not been able to understand the value of this new asset class. In Cuban’s portfolio, the cryptocurrency allocation is 60% Bitcoin, 30% Ethereum, and 10% for other tokens. Cuban regrets not entering the cryptocurrency market earlier:

I also have a lot of Ethereum. I wish I had bought it earlier, but I started buying it four years ago, simply because I think it is the closest we have to a real currency (…). The only difference (between cryptocurrencies and the stock market) is that I can see the volume of a stock, but I get much more transparent data with blockchain and tokens.

ETH is trading at $ 2058 with 4.7% gains on the 24-hour chart. In the weekly and monthly chart, ETH shows gains of 37.5% and 29.7% respectively.

ETH hot on the heels of its ATH on the 24-hour chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview