“That is the pain that they see,” said a direct from the Miami-Dade police before the weekend’s shooting

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vowed to bring those responsible for this weekend’s mass shootings in Wynwood and northwest Miami-Dade to justice and to provide law enforcement officers with the resources they need. they need to solve these crimes.

But the mayor said they cannot fight gun violence alone.

“We need your help. We need your help (…) We need information. We need you to come forward if you have information to help us solve these crimes, “he said.

Levine Cava called both shots “shameful acts of violence” that are “unacceptable.”

“Let me be very clear. We will do everything, everything we can and use all available resources to bring these people to justice, “he said. “We will leave no stone unturned. We will leave nothing to bring these shooters to justice. “

The mayor said she is confident that the US Attorney’s Office and Miami-Dade state attorney will use the RICO (Corrupt and Criminal Influenced Organizations) Act to impose strengthened penalties against criminals involved in the shootings this weekend.

A total of seven people were shot Friday night in the area of ​​Northwest 20th Street and Northwest First Court in Wynwood. One of those victims died.

And on Saturday night, two people were killed and 20 others injured in a shooting outside the El Mula banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade.

The victims are between 17 and 32 years old. As of Monday morning, 17 victims remained hospitalized, three of whom were in critical condition.

Among the dead was Clayton Dillard III, whose distraught father appeared at Monday’s press conference.

“You all killed my son!” Clayton Dillard Sr. yelled as officers escorted him.

“And that’s the pain they see,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters. “That is the pain that affects our community right there, right in front of you. That is why all together we must work harder to do justice to these families who are crying, as you hear right now. Know that the Miami-Dade Police Department will not stop. We will bring justice. Our community is united. “

As part of its commitment to curb gun violence, Levine Cava said the county will invest in the Green Light Project, installing cameras in high-crime areas. She said the project has already proven successful in Detroit.

“I want to emphasize that we are investing more resources in the proposed Peace and Prosperity plan on crime, in intelligence analysts who are important to predict and discover things in advance,” he said.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $ 30,000 for information leading to an arrest in the Northwest Miami-Dade shooting. Meanwhile, businessman and television personality Marcus Lemonis is offering a reward of up to $ 100,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.