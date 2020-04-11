Jennifer Lopez could not resist and danced this way with this man. What will your husband think about it?

April 10, 2020 9:22 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most beloved artists of the moment, and is that the famous has managed to win the appreciation and respect of millions of people, thanks to her vast talent.

Every project in which JLo She is part of one way or another and ends in a resounding success, and this does not happen by chance, since the artist is usually very meticulous and perfectionist with her presentations and especially with her acting techniques.

That is why she has been a guest of honor to different television programs, such as the famous television show called “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, which is driven by Jimmy Fallon.

This program is usually quite spontaneous and therefore it is very funny, that is why we can see the artist taking the driver by the hand to start dancing with him.

This show was quite fun, we can’t imagine how much he could laugh JLo together with her beloved husband Alex Rodriguez.

.