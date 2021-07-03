“That he no longer swallows”, Lyn May sends a message to Chiquis Rivera | Instagram

“Fat” and “no longer swallow”, those were the strong words that the beloved Lyn May had for Chiquis Rivera, because she assures the physical appearance of the daughter of La Diva de la Banda is a lack of respect for the public.

The irreverent Lyn may He indicated that the “fat woman” should not show herself like this to the public to whom she owes everything and gave her advice to Chiquis Rivera placeholder image that “do not swallow”, a message that cost him criticism from social networks.

Internet users indicated that the star is not exactly the right person to criticize the physique of others, this because of her face, which has made her emblematic.

How is it possible that the public is so fat, to furnish the public; that he no longer swallows, he said in an interview for Live Gossip.

Lyn May has always been a woman with a spectacular body, which she keeps in shape despite her advanced age and moves it with cadence in her presentations.

While still very young, May achieved fame as a star in various films, but she did not like the appearance of her face so she underwent “cosmetic adjustments”, which ended in her face as it is today.

The face of this famous woman has cost her thousands of criticisms and she is definitely not the most attractive in the middle of the show; reason why the followers of Chiquis Rivera ask him not to criticize the singer.