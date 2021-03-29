that has been “the easy part”

The blockade of the Suez Canal is turning out to be the umpteenth bizarre story of 2021. The gigantic Ever Given cargo ship got stranded almost six days agoSince then, an international team has been trying to refloat the ship and thus unlock one of the most important freight transport routes in the world.

The first hours of this Monday have given good news in this regard: they have managed to refloat the stern of the ship, an achievement that nonetheless seems to have been only “the easy part” of this daunting task.

Much work to do

In order to refloat that part, work has been done on two fronts: the maritime one, with more than a dozen tug boats trying to reorient the Ever Given and put it in the right direction, like on the ground, with a set of excavators extracting thousands of tons of sand from the canal.

A source from the maritime service company GAC said that the Suez Canal will operate all day after being dredged to allow cargo ships gathering at the entrance and the Central Lake to pass. #suezcanel #Suez #SuezCrisis pic.twitter.com/3ZBTC8XI6E – Newsflash GBA (@GbaNewsflash) March 29, 2021

The Egyptian authorities indicated how the Ever Given has already moved 80% to its normal position in the Suez Canal, but there is still a last great effort to achieve relocation of the gigantic 200,000 ton ship. Websites like Marine Vessel Traffic allow you to track the status of the Suez Canal right now.

Peter Berdowski, one of the people in charge of the rescue team, explained in Bloomberg how “getting the back of the boat afloat was the easy part, the challenge is in the front of the boat. Now we will begin to work on that part, and we do not want to anticipate the celebration. “

Although the stern is now “salvaged”, it remains unclear whether the bow – with a gigantic bulge just below the waterline – is totally clean of dirt and debris and it can be floated. If not and it is still trapped by clay or rocks, this initial good news could almost remain an anecdote.

BREAKING: SERIOUS MOVEMENT HAPPENING NOW. Latest AIS data shows that the # EVERGIVEN’s stern has been dramatically pivoted off the #Suez Canal’s Western wall. Stern now appears to be in the channel. pic.twitter.com/89KFvfjqeR – John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021

The salvage operation is trying to end a blockade affecting hundreds of ships with goods such as oil, cars, or electronic components that have been waiting for days to pass through the Suez Canal, the fastest route to travel from Asia and the Middle East to Europe and the East Coast of the United States.

Some ships actually decided not to wait amid rumors that unlocking could take weeks to occur. Instead they have surrounded Africa, a journey that delays these journeys by weeks and that according to experts increases the cost of fuel by $ 26,000 per day.

The fiasco is costing the global economy dear: an estimated $ 400 million is lost every hour What happens, something that makes clear the importance of refloating the Ever Given and finally freeing the Suez Canal.

If the bow is still stranded, the option of releasing the Ever Given of its load is considered carrying containers to other ships to be able to refloat it. That, however, could take weeks.