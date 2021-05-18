that Google searches with one of his latest projects

In a year still plagued by the pandemic and with health monitoring increasingly inherent in our consumer devices, Google has reserved an announcement for Google I / O 2021 to discuss a study in which the idea is what the mobile helps us detect skin problems. A research project being carried out by the Google Health department with Northwstern Medicine.

It is a tool based on the use of artificial intelligence so that it can detect skin, hair, and nail problems. They are based on the use of part of the same technologies that are currently used to detect pathologies such as lung cancer in a computerized tomography (CT), but applied to a mobile camera.

Three photos to have useful information about a possible problem

In the presentation video, it has been shown how in the study AI has been used to review the CT scans and other imaging diagnoses to train her and detect any problems. In this way, the software could review the images before the doctors, notifying possible incidents and being able to review the case and notify the patient (if they had to) more quickly.

This is what they are trying to bring to the average user, taking him to the mobile. Google describes it for now as its AI dermatology assistance tool, and as shown, it works as if we were scanning a QR or using Google Lens with some content, but photographing what makes us suspicious of our skin.

The idea is that, once sent the three photos, the query is resolved in a few seconds, after taking a short anamnesis or questionnaire. They will be questions about the organ in question, for example the type of skin or if you have had more symptoms.

The tool analyzes the information provided and compares it with a database of 288 health problems to give a list of possibilities. For each of them, the software will display information from professionals (dermatologists in this case) and a list of frequently answered questions.

Of course, they emphasize that It is not a diagnostic tool or a substitute for a doctor’s review. Google explains that what they want is that these types of queries (according to them, made frequently) have a more precise answer and that they help to take the next step, whether or not it is a visit to a medical professional.

The dermatological assistance tool is the fruit of three years of work, they detail, with several favorable studies already published. They ensure that all skin types and tones are considered, so they have “trained” their technology with some 65,000 images and data on cases of skin problems, as well as millions of images from consultations of this type and healthy skin.

In this case, since it is a tool that has to do with health, its launch depends on the legislation in this regard that each country has in this regard. Google notes that the device has been rated as class I medical device within the CE marking for medical equipment and that has not yet passed FDA reviews, so it is not available in the United States for now.

Having passed this validation, Google hopes that this tool will reach more users in the coming months and provides a form so that we can register if we are interested in testing this tool as soon as it is available in our country (if it is). It remains to be seen if this can help in the early diagnosis of problems as serious as neoplasms. Of course, the potential of artificial intelligence in this regard [es prometedor desde hace años]https://www.xataka.com/medicina-y-salud/la-artificial-intelligence-ya-detecta-cancer-de-skin-beer-than-los-dermatologos-y-esto-ifi-es-un- success-important) and the idea that it is an aid for early detection (not a replacement for doctors, far from it) is interesting.