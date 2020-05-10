Tenerife coach Rubén Baraja said this Saturday that the fact that football is back is “a good message for society & rdquor ;, since it is a” positive point & rdquor; that will make the population believe that “everything will go positively” after the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

“We need Spain to have incentives and one of them is football& rdquor ;, said the Tenerife coach in the club’s official media, during the day in which the Blue and Whites’ team returned to training after almost two months of confinement.

Rubén Baraja stressed that they must comply scrupulously with what is established in the protocol drawn up by LaLiga, because they have to be “very strict & rdquor; With safety. The Tenerife coach reported that the return to competition will be “A challenge for everyone & rdquor; after “a long time standing & rdquor; and with the need to “arrive physically and mentally prepared & rdquor; for the championship, taking into account the distance between match and match and the period of the year in which the matches will be played.

Baraja stated that “the competition will be very short and ephemeral & rdquor ;, and recalled that in eleven days“ the entire season will be decided & rdquor ;. “We have to try to ensure that the entire squad is in the best possible dynamic, because they are all going to be important,” he stressed.

