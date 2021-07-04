English Lando Norris (McLaren), room in the Formula One World Cup -with 101 points-, who finished third this Sunday on Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth of the year, declared at the Spielberg circuit that it bothers him “not to have been second, but” that he is “happy with the third place”.

“I am very grateful to everyone in the team for this result, it was a lot of fun and we had a good race,” said Norris, 21, who is fourth in the championship, with 101 points, 81 less than the leader. , The dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), which this Sunday achieved its fifth win of the year on the Styrian circuit.

“I think we had a great race, which was very exciting, but I’m disappointed because we had to have been second. That five-second penalty was stupid,” Norris said about the one he received at the start of the race, for take the mexican off track Sergio perez (Red Bull), third in the competition and now only three points behind in the general classification.

“I think it is wrong not to have been

or second, but I’m happy, in the end, with the third “, commented the Englishman, who was the partner of the Spanish Carlos Sainz -fifth this Sunday- during the past two seasons in the Woking team.

“We had a good pace, but the air was dirty, so it was difficult to catch up with (Finn Valtteri) Bottas,” said the young talent from Bristol, who last year achieved the first of three podiums that count in Formula One at this track. , in which this Sunday he repeated drawer.

“It is good to know that we can be here; because we had not fought with the Mercedes and the Red Bulls for a long time,” said Lando Norris this Sunday in Austria, who this season took the podium two more times, finishing third in the Grand Prix the Emilia Romagna, and Imola (Italy); and that of Monaco, in the streets of the principality of the Côte d’Azur.