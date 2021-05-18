“That fertility therapy didn’t work for me,” Adamari López opens up about the miracle of getting pregnant



Adamari López turns 50 and opens up about the miracle of getting pregnant.

Photo: Sipa Usa. / Grosby Group

Adamari Lopez He speaks in a special program that the chain made for him Telemundo for their 50 years of life. In the same, “La Chaparrita” from “Hoy Día” she opened up about the miracle of getting pregnant. The presenter did a lot to make that happen without actually succeeding until, the Virgin of Guadalupe granted him the miracle: “I had had fertility therapy and that fertility therapy hadn’t worked for me… ”.

With tears in her eyes, the television host gave details of her process to get pregnant. It is no secret to anyone that for the Puerto Rican it was quite an odyssey become a mother. Countless times he has spoken it. But this time, he did it from another point of view. The one to give thanks for all the good things and the miracles that life has given her in these 50 years despite the hard journey.

“The eggs he had had been discarded. They had not even been able to make embryos to be able to transplant them the last time I had done fertility therapy and God knew how to find a way, through that intercession of the Guadalupe’s Virgin, that I could have Alaïa in my belly, “he said to his partner Arantxa Loizaga. The latter accompanied Adamari in her feelings and was visibly moved as well.

The great favorite of Hispanic television, Adamari López, turns 50 And, as a sign of the love they have for her on Telemundo, but above all knowing the love that her fans and followers profess for her every day, they made her this special program to honor her. The week will be full of surprises. Same that started before but on the part of his family and personal friends.

During the weekend, the festivities were the order of the day. Her friends threw her a pajama party. There they took her to a spa, made her a meal with a personal chef and they even put on pajamas of the same color. Later and at home, a musical duo entertained the Puerto Rican’s pre-birthday in the company of their loved ones.

There is no doubt of the affection they have for Adamari Lopez all those around her and those who, from television screens and mobile devices, have taken her too. Her charisma, humility and joy have earned her a unique respect and love. She has also become an example of a Latin woman, bearing the name of her native island Puerto Rico to the heights of world recognition. For this reason, Adamari deserves to be celebrated for what she is, a true queen. Happy 50 Adamari!

