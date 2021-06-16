“That Female is Bad” You have to remember her!

Friend, realize that being bad is not going to get you anywhere, but this song is going to empower you and that is why today we want to remember this wonderful song by the singer-songwriter and beautiful artist, Gloria Trevi, here at Music News!

It is reality, this song by Gloria Trevi premiered in 2010, and it was a theme specially made for the Mexican telenovela called Teresa, this time interpreted by Angelique Boyer, a story that had previously been developed in the film era de Oro with Maricruz Olivier. Both excellent actresses and interpretations of this very cruel and karmic story. In fact, if you want to know what true Karma is, Teresa is ideal.

Now this song, well, yes, that is, it is wrong that you are bad, do not be bad, do not be cruel because remember that Karma exists, good and beautiful and surely it will hit you ugly if you do things that are wrong, but also it will go excellently if you do the right thing, remember that life is a boomerang of your actions.

So don’t be mean, but it is true that this song takes us to another level of empowerment. It makes you feel like a God-level bichot, or doesn’t it? Super empowered, super bitchy, and that’s fine, remember that you must have a lot of self-esteem and love yourself a lot, but without harming others! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-x1DRjFA5k

Empower yourself in this moment, be that high value woman that you are, bring out the best version of yourself in all areas of your life, remember that what you are on the inside, you inevitably project it on the outside, this song is for you! But seriously don’t be mean!

