That ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​cameo has skyrocketed the price of a 1967 comic

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the House of Ideas comics have a mutually beneficial relationship. It is common for millions of viewers around the world to be interested in the material on which the films and characters they have admired on screen are based. There are the infinite Marvel comics that exist, plenty of material that the creative team has at its disposal to tell stories. And the law of supply and demand is simple: When many people want to buy a product, it rises in price, which is basically what has been happening since the UCM was born.

The last person in charge to revalue a comic has been, of course, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, and its most recent episode. In it we were introduced for the first time in the universe to the character of Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who made a very unexpected cameo. His presence drew so much attention to fans that they immediately went to look in which comic he appeared for the first time. It is the number 159 called Strange Tales, a comic written and illustrated by Jim Steranko in which a story of SHIELD agent Nick Fury is told and the character of the Countess is introduced.

The way used to clearly appreciate this increase is through the CGC, a service in charge of classifying comics independent and impartial from the companies. On April 7, this number, which has a valuation of 9.6, was selling for $ 565; after the appearance of the Countess in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​the same copy ended up selling for a total of 1,984.50 dollars, more than a 200% increase. A ridiculous figure that goes to demonstrate the power that the UCM generates over the material of yesteryear.

Other cases

As we said, uploading a Marvel issue after having appeared in its film or television adaptations is normal and logical. There have been many immediate cases of price increases after the first irruptions on the screen. What is surprising about this last case is the age of the number, something that is not so common anymore. It happens because normally the UCM tends to adapt narrative lines from the late 80s and early 90s for their stories, which they mix with the new arguments that have been exploding in the movies.

Recent cases of this kind of increases can be seen with the next series of Phase 4, ‘Loki’. When they released the trailer, Mobius, the character that Owen Wilson will play, was introduced and immediately the price where he first came out rose. Or with ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and one of its most important scenes: Vision’s first appearance in the series. It was a direct reference to a well-known moment in the comics that fans immediately searched for.

The last chapter of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​can be seen on Disney + from next April 23.