“That cryptocurrencies are correcting strongly is a warning for exchanges”

Minutes week of the last Federal Reserve meeting. The best thing that can happen to the stock markets now is that the US macro weakens?

Investors are happier with the medicine than with the patient being healthy. When the data is not particularly good, investors feel very supported because there will not be increases in interest rates and because the aid from quantitative monetary policy will continue, because there will continue to be fiscal support … when we really should be happy because we got out of a recessive situation. Part of what has to educate the investor as central banks have done in that continuous and repetitive search for stimulus, in the end one loses the reference of what matters, which is the economy is growing at a good pace and we focus again and again in the same: what will happen to the rates, the monthly purchases, the packages of another two trillion of fiscal stimulus. It’s pathetic, but it’s what we’ve been led to. Indeed, data that are too strong at an economic level make investors nervous.

Along the same lines, the focus this week is also on the PMIs of Europe and the US. With the reopening for the summer, what can we expect from these indices? What effects can they have on the markets?

The performance of both service and industrial PMIs in the US has been spectacularly good for months. Above the highs of the last decade and a half. It is an unrealistic recovery, because it is riddled with steroids, with so much monetary and fiscal stimulus. With the normal rules of the game, what will happen when the medication is removed? The US today, with fiscal and monetary aid, is going like a shot. Europe is likely to emulate the US in the second half of the year, because the ECB refuses to talk about raising interest rates. The last thing it has done has been to increase purchases of sovereign and corporate bonds. It should not be forgotten that the ECB’s balance sheet accounts for 75% of Europe’s GDP. We are talking about historical things. From that point of view, the economic data for the second part of the year is going to be really good. Another thing will be next year when the stimuli are withdrawn.

Nearing the conclusion of the earnings season on Wall Street, nearly 87% of the S&P 500 companies beat expectations. What is your assessment of these results and of the behavior of large US stocks after reporting your accounts?

I think the results are a joke. Last year, most companies started working with two-year estimates, because one-year estimates were awful. Now, this year they are not looking for the two-year comparison, but against those of the previous year, which were very low. It’s stupid. It is always to avoid the negative reading. The behavior of the values ​​that have published, theoretically, good results, in terms of percentage changes in the stock market has been very sad. Not to say that some have gone down. Investors priced that improved earnings a long time ago. We are talking about the stock market trading with those $ 187 per share, about 22 times earnings (PER) of the S&P 500. I don’t know if people are aware that in the end what you are saying is that it will take 22.2 years to recover your investment via profits. The level at which you enter the market when investing long-term is critical. The stock market always rises but the return obtained by the one who bought at the beginning of 2000 has nothing to do with that who did it in 2003. Regardless of the structural trend, knowing when to invest in the stock market is essential.

The behavior of the S&P 500 is very inflated with respect to the results. The results are improving, but as the S&P 500 continues to rise, the gap between the expected results and with what premium it is listed, the stock does not close. It remains at an all-time high like the one we live in in the final phase of the 90s. Therefore, I would not use the economic results of companies as a positive catalyst. As they also begin to lose ground, which is very likely from the next six months because expectations are very high, we are going to discover that there is a much more unjustified premium over the S&P 500 than there is now.

The euro rebounded above $ 1.22. What levels could the community currency reach throughout this year? Could it hurt the European indices by the export component for example in the Dax?

The ECB has been talking about not wanting such a strong euro for a long time, especially when growth rates are not so strong. In the case of Europe, when we were at these Eurodollar levels, we saw how Lagarde and De Guindos spoke of closely monitoring the exchange rate. It is true that they do not want to intervene, but verbally they continuously express their annoyance or their discomfort regarding the exchange rate. Affects resilience, inflation. By levels, the next level is 1,235. Then, a level that I think is not going to break, 1.255.

I think one of the things that is happening is that the US bond is not moving strongly downwards, it has even continued to rebound in price and rebound in profitability; while the German bund is at one of the lowest levels of the last year and a half. The gap in the yields of the US and German bonds is closing, despite the fact that the ECB will probably be buying huge amounts of European debt. The problem is that the German bond is still trading at negative rates. This means that we are trying to keep short and long-term financing costs in Europe extraordinarily low and highly artificial. We want the cost of financing in Germany, Italy or Spain to be practically the same. Which does not show what the economic situation is in each of the countries. I believe that this way of homogenizing the cost of financing among all the countries of the euro zone is a huge error because it does not show reality. Second, if you are worried that the German bond will go from -0.5% to -0.20%, you have a very serious problem. They are still negative financing costs in the entire phase of the curve in Germany and up to 6 years practically throughout Europe. That is, they receive money for borrowing instead of paying it. If with that you do not have enough, as I say you have a very serious problem in your economic approach. It is this closing of the gap between the US bond and the German bond that is motivating the Eurodollar to move towards higher levels.

Last week saw a turbulent week in the cryptocurrency market, with cuts for bitcoin and ethereum following statements by the president of Tesla, and with important advances for dogecoin. What do you think about these movements?

I have bitcoin, I am not a detractor of crypto. But every time you talk about what you can correct… Every Monday I do a weekly overview and one of the assets I analyze is bitcoin. When I was upstairs I was talking about possible corrections to the 40,000 / 41,000 zone and it seems that you were messing with the mother of those who have bought bitcoin. They have told me everything. But we are at $ 39,000. We have seen drops of around 40% in more than one cryptocurrency. Even on ethereum, it was doing very well. This type of cryptocurrency seems very interesting to me, but I look at the graph and the history and I think that we have already had three or four corrections in environments of between 70% and 90%. With which, I know that these things happen. Bitcoin, ethereum, riple … and any other cryptocurrency is still an asset that depends a lot on the sentiment and euphoria of the market. The fact that they are correcting hard is a warning for the exchanges. When the spearhead of investor enthusiasm begins to waver, it is probably telling you something of the broader sentiment.

I think it’s ridiculous to talk about dogecoin. It is a sample of the very advanced phase of the bubble in which we are. When you generate a joke and a joke it becomes an investment applauded by many people. Then you see individuals like Elon Musk talking about bitcoin or dogecoin. I think it is a very obvious sign that we are already in the final stages. It does not mean that it or can last eight or nine months. In fact I hope it happens. But I think that whoever does not want to see where we are in this type of symptomatology, is that he does not want to see the reality of what is going to come to us in the medium term.