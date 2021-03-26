That box B that you tell me about

Rajoy and Aznar (Photo: EL HUFFPOST)

The PP had a B box. Since 1989, it functioned as a “financial and accounting structure parallel to the official one”. And with the Gürtel plot “an authentic and effective system of institutional corruption” was woven. This was proven by the judgment of the National Court of May 2018. An accounting in black that would later be endorsed in the ruling of the Supreme Court of October last year during its more than 1,800 pages.

Justice supports it. But it seems that the two main leaders of the party, José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, did not know anything about what was happening within their party. So they say. They could lead a country, they have proclaimed themselves for years as the architects of Spain’s two ‘economic miracles’, they defended that they squared the deficit like no one else against the wasteful left, which put Spain in the euro … but from the internal accounts of the PP did not want to know anything.

The two of them dominated the game with an iron hand from 1990 to 2018 (almost thirty years in total), no one moved without them deciding. But they say they don’t know anything about box B, and neither do they know about envelopes. The two have testified this Wednesday before the National Court, as witnesses, in the so-called trial of the Bárcenas papers. They have avoided doing the walk-through and have managed to get the court to allow them to do it by videoconference. Zoom times, dirty old business.

Each one in his own style, with his strengths and weaknesses. Two very different ways, but with the same message. Aznar has wanted to show off the library of his home office, he likes to display himself as a right-wing illustrator, with books piled up all over the shelf. With a mask, something that the …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.