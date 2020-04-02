Selena Quintanilla is still present in everyone’s hearts

April 02, 20202: 33 p.m.

Selena Quintanilla was a beautiful American singer very loved by everyone, because at her young age she managed to make thousands of people fall in love with her music and her way of being so helpful and special with everyone.

After her unfortunate death, the artistic world mourned because she made herself known very quickly, in fact she was one of the most acclaimed artists of the moment, so after her death Jennifer López starred in her life in a movie.

Songs like “you alone you” “like the flower” “bidi bidi bom bom” “I have no more” marked a whole generation, specifically the 90’s. Recently we have found a super controversial image.

Well, you can see Selena Quintanilla in her last presentation, without a doubt this photo left everyone puzzled because we did not know that it was the last time we would see her alive.

On the same day as yesterday, 25 years of her terrible death was commemorated, without a doubt this young woman managed to captivate everyone’s heart with so little time, she will always be remembered by everyone.

.