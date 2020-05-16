Despite the crisis, Argentines have not reduced their consumption abroad. After the changes implemented by the AFIP and Correo Argentino, Argentine consumption of products abroad remained despite the crisis. although with changes.

The big winner was not, as perhaps thought, the United States but China. According to AFIP data, China kept at least 56% of orders in system debutAnd this trend is also replicated, although with different intensity, in other courier services and purchases abroad. The cost of shipping and the price of the dollar drove United States of First Place.

One of the first Argentines to see the business in this is Mario Celada. By your own bad experience with official purchasing systemss, particularly in customer service and clarity in making operations, decided to launch an alternative solution that had better results called ATuCasa.net.

“We started operating in May 2018, a year and a half ago. It was generated out of necessity. I was a user of buying in China and had problems to bring things. And the idea of to have a more personalized site with extended attention, we work until 23, because the main barrier is ignorance“he explained in dialogue with Infotechnology Celada.

“The user has to know what can be brought, how to make the deposit is legal, what works. The second barrier is mistrust and that is why we are a limited company that is efficient and brings products legally to the official dollar and all the information is always clear.“adds Celada.

“And the other point is that in advance you can know the cost of what you are going to bring: Sometimes you don’t know how long it will take, how long it will come out.. We on these three pillars can improve in confidence and certainty in price and time. We have assured delivery. In addition, we authorize all the flights that we are going to bring in such a way that I will never authorize a product that passes through customs, “concludes Celada, referring to his company.

How does it work?

“The client registers and we automatically give him an address in Miami which is the address of our deposit, and the customer number. They buy wherever they want with delivery to our warehouses, in Miami or in China, “says Celada.

The order enters the ATuCasa systems and the user is notified, with a photo, description and the option to request more packages. By case, it is possible to buy in three different e-commerce stores in three different days and consolidate the orders in a single shipment. According to the company, the package reaches destination in 5 days either for withdrawal by Microcentro or for home delivery.

“We also provide an advisory service: we tell which are the most common pages, and we take them by the hand. Especially since 95% of customers started shopping abroad with us. And they keep buying. And that is good, “says the founder of the company, who knew how to be a mechanical engineer dedicated to the commercial leg in companies in the oil industry.” My first strong job was in techint as a plant mechanic and then I switched to commercial, changing industry, “he says, but confirms thathour is dedicated full time to your new company. The reason? in 2019 it invoiced 20 million pesos and moved about 10,000 packages.

One of the reasons for that number of packages is the price issue. “They can use Amazon in our system and achieve the best prices in Argentina. Even better than the Mail according to the item. Correo charges you 50% tax on the surplus of 50 dollars. If you bring a $ 1,000 notebook, you are paying those taxes. But if you enter by courier you pay 15 percent of taxes, because it does not pay rights. Much less “, clarifies Celada.

“Although you pay the most expensive freight, the final number is better. Computers is almost 40% below going to buy it at any mall. A Stanley thermos, you can have 25% or 30% here to buy it in a marketplace like Mercado Libre“, complements.

The AtuCasa site has a calculator that allows you to see what the final cost of a shipment will be when entering the order data.

“We also do commercial cargo, which we have a percentage of SME clients who bring their supplies to market directly. And that is something that in recent times has brought us business opportunities because, unlike a formal import, where they use a dispatcher, we do it with a simplified courier marketing system.“comments Celada.” We have open the export issue, it is the step to develop next year, we are starting with some clients. The next year will continue to grow, so it is part of the objective for the next year, “he concludes.

What should I buy in China?

There are several Asian e-commerce sites where you can take advantage of low prices in almost all areas. Wish.com, for example, is a kind of “low cost” Amazon, It offers, in direct sales, generic Chinese products of all kinds and styles, with discounts that reach 90% of the original cost. It is the most downloaded application today, surpassing others such as WhatsApp, Facebook or Netflix.

Alíbaba is the place par excellence to ask China. It is Amazon’s largest global competitor and has a really large catalog. Without a doubt, it is the most recommended place to start shopping in China. Further, recently added the ability to add security and trust to orders. Through its supplier check-up service, it is possible to ensure the integrity and quality of the orders so as not to have the bad luck of receiving a defective or counterfeit product.

Jet.com is a Walmart-owned shopping site that first launched in July 2015, and is often compared to its 22-year-old rival Amazon. At first glance, they look quite similar: low prices, good deals, fast and reliable shipping, and a great offer of products in all categories, which makes many shoppers wonder why they should shop at Jet.

But the differential is that Jet is focused on volume and prices. By optimizing packaging, it allows you to save as more products are purchased and shipping is facilitated. In addition, it offers a system to earn money (which can be used in the store) when referring other users to the site.

Deal Extreme (DX) is a Chinese portal focused on the sale of technological articles founded in 2006. Over the years it became one of the most trusted and has offices in the United States. The site has a Spanish version, offers free shipping and no registration necessary to make purchases. Just choose the product and make the payment with a credit card.

Finally, to buy Chinese clothing, the right place is LightInTheBox. It has temporary offers of clothing and accessories, but they also have a section for indoor and outdoor furniture. It has quality controls and a return policy in case the products do not arrive in the proper condition.