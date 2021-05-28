That always yes, Mr. Big will be part of the SATC reboot

WarnerMedia confirmed that Chris Noth will reprise his role like Carrie Bradshaw’s great love in the sequel to Sex and the City. The executive producer of the series, Michael Patrick King admitted that Carrie can practically not exist without Mr. Big.

However, it is still unknown what the relationship between Carrie and Mr. Big will be like but according to rumors, they have gone through so much that it is no longer the same and taking into account that one of their exes, Aidan (John Corbett) will also form part of the series, they are probably no longer together.

In mid-April it was announced that John Corbett would once again play Aidan, the only formal boyfriend Carrie had besides Mr. Big. In case you don’t remember, they lived together, got engaged, and everything was fine between them until she was unfaithful to him.