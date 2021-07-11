That always if the whale previously rescued in Puerto Peñasco died

MEXICO CITY

The information gap that exists in the environmental sector: Semarnat, Profepa, and the National Commission for Protected Natural Areas (Conanp), generates confusion on issues such as the death of a fin whale or fin whale in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, that captured national and international attention.

Following the discovery of the body floating in the water on Friday morning, the State Coordination of Civil Protection in Sonora, assured that it was the same specimen returned to the sea on Wednesday, July 7, with the support of the community.

But late at night, a member of the Intercultural Center for the Study of Deserts and Oceans (CEDO), who participated in the rescue of the whale remains, He affirmed in a video uploaded to social networks that it was a different specimen from the one that was returned to the sea two days before.

The truth is that after analyzing the photos and videos available from the two events, Dr. Jorge Urbán, one of the great experts on whales in Mexico and the world, concluded that the individual who appeared dead on Friday, July 9, is the same that had beached on Wednesday, July 7.

He said that it was highly unlikely that there would be two events of the same species, with specimens of the same size and in a span of only two days.

Explained that the markings on the animal’s body are evidence that it is the same fin whale.

The person responsible for Marine Mammal Research Program of the of the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS), added that the fin whale was most likely already sick and despite the first effort to return it to the sea, it eventually died and was swept away by the current.

* brc